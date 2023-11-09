loading…

Rockets fired from the Gaza Strip towards Israel over buildings destroyed by Israeli air strikes in Gaza City, central Gaza Strip, October 19, 2023. Photo/AP/Mohammed Dahman

GAZA – The Gaza Strip is a region located on the eastern coast of the Mediterranean Sea. Gaza is an area that is desired as part of a future independent Palestinian state.

This region borders Egypt to the southwest, and Israel to the east and north. The Gaza Strip has an area of ​​around 365 square kilometers and is home to around 2.3 million people, making it one of the most densely populated areas in the world.

The Gaza Strip has been a site of conflict between Palestine and Israel for decades. This conflict was triggered by Israel’s ambition to control and colonize the region.

In 2023, this conflict erupted again after the Hamas group, which controls the Gaza Strip, launched attacks on Israeli territory. The Hamas attack was carried out because Israel continued to storm the Al-Aqsa Mosque and carry out violence against Palestinian civilians.

Israel then launched air and ground attacks on the Gaza Strip which killed more than 10,500 Palestinians.

This conflict has caused many casualties and damage to infrastructure in the Gaza Strip. The UN has called for a ceasefire, but no agreement has been reached so far.

Here is some important information about the Gaza Strip:

Area: 365 square kilometers

Population: 2.3 million people

Borderline: