loading…

Teams carry out search and rescue operations under the rubble of destroyed buildings after an Israeli attack on Nuseirat Camp in Deir al Balah, Gaza, on October 31, 2023. Photo/Mustafa Hassona/Anadolu Agency

GAZA – The Two State Solution could be a step to end the long-standing conflict between Palestine and Israel.

Moreover, to stop Israel’s response to the Hamas attack on Friday (7/10/2023) which almost destroyed the Gaza area.

The conflict between Palestine and Israel is of great concern to the world, especially to high-ranking state officials in the world who long for an end to this conflict. One of them is the President of the United States, Joe Biden, who wants to create a Two State Solution.

Not only that, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Indonesia, Retno Marsudi, at the Emergency Session of the UN General Assembly stated Indonesia’s position in condemning Israel’s illegal actions in the Gaza region, Palestine. The Indonesian Minister of Foreign Affairs also conveyed the Two State Solution to end the conflict between the two countries.

So what is the Two State Solution? Here’s the review:

What is a Two-State Solution?

The Two-State Solution is a two-state solution which is a peace plan that proposes recognizing the existence of two separate states in the territories of Israel and Palestine.

In this scenario, Palestine would become an independent sovereign state, while Israel would become a sovereign Jewish state. Each country will have their own government and control over their own territory.

The Israeli-Palestinian conflict has been going on for a long time and is complicated, but is primarily rooted in disputes over land that has enormous historical and religious significance for Muslims and some Christians in Palestine and Jews.

Supporters of the Jewish Zionist movement began moving to predominantly Arab Palestine in the late 19th century, seeking refuge from European antisemitism in their ancient homeland.

Tensions have increased between the two groups since the arrival of the Jewish Zionists. Britain, which has ruled Palestine since 1922, referred the matter to the UN.