A portable device, which can also be professional. Not only in terms of the cameras section, for which it stands out. But for the entire set of hardware and operating system, with which we can carry out all types of demanding activities and tasks. Do you want to learn more about everything that this 2023 flagship has in store for you? We discover it for you in this post!

The S23 Ultra will not leave you indifferent

In terms of usability and user experience, the handling of a telephone can improve if elements that facilitate interaction are incorporated. And in the case of the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, they have opted to incorporate the S Pen, one of the best smart pencils in a smartphone, to provide extra handling and functionality, so that the entire device can be used in a much more convenient way. professional.

Having a pencil with which to control the interface provides us with many facilities and time savings. Do you want to take a selfie with a lot of people and don’t want to depend on the timer? The S Pen can take a photo. Do you need to sign a document quickly? With the S Pen you can take a screenshot, save it and write on it.

Its camera system is spectacular

In addition to everything mentioned above, the new Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra has a differentiating point in its hardware: Cameras. We have 5 optimal lenses. Four in the back, and one located in the front. And each of them focuses (pun intended) on a different aspect, to get the best possible result:

200 Megapixel Wide Angle Main Lens 12 Megapixel Ultra Wide Angle Lens 3x Telephoto Lens 10x Telephoto Lens 20 Megapixel Front Camera

And where does this phone perform best when taking photos? Well, the truth is that it doesn’t matter if it is a very dark environment, or if it is a night sky full of stars. Thanks to the support of software and artificial intelligence, we have spectacular results.

Samsung apps play a significant role in having professional results. One of them, Expert RAW, allows us to take images in high resolution, without loss and without compression. Astrophoto is capable of telling us where the celestial bodies around us are located, and will process long exposure images to offer us all the possible details. And if we are nocturnal birds, and we want to photograph everything, thanks to the Nightography function we will eliminate all the noise and aberrations typical of images taken when there is low light.

The zoom system doesn’t fall short either. And thanks to the two lenses we will have a physical magnification of up to 10x. But if we rely on the software, we will have a digital zoom system on hand that will reach up to 100x magnification.

If you have been wanting to know more about its characteristics, below we leave you a table so that you can know all its strongest points.

Octa-Core CPU at 3.36GHz RAM 12GB SSD Up to 1TB BATTERY 5,000mAh SCREEN 6.8” Quad HD+ 3,088 x 1,440 CONNECTIONS USB-C, Wi-Fi6, Bluetooth 5.3

