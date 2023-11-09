loading…

International Union of Muslim Scholars (IUMS). Photo/iumsonline.org

JAKARTA – The Qatar-based International Union of Muslim Scholars (IUMS) has issued a fatwa calling for Arab countries’ military intervention against Israel in Gaza. This organization also expressed full support for Hamas.

On October 31, 2023, IUMS issued a fatwa calling for unity among Palestinian resistance factions in parts of the West Bank. Especially those that border Israel, such as Egypt, Jordan, Syria and other Arab countries.

The fatwa statement certainly shocked the public who called for intervention against Israel. On the other hand, many of them do not know or understand the IUMS organization.

Get to know the International Union of Muslim Ulama Organization (IUMS)

The International Union of Muslim Scholars (IUMS) is an Islamic organization that houses scholars from various parts of the world, which was founded in London in 2004.

Since September 10 2022, this organization is led by Sheikh Dr. Salim Saqqaf Al Jufri as President and Prof. Dr. Ali Mohiuddin Qara Daghi as Secretary General.

This organization aims, among other things, to work to convey the message of Islam, guide Muslims to correctly understand the provisions of their religion, preserve the identity of the Muslim nation, and highlight the importance of achieving peaceful coexistence.

IUMS also claims that it is not affiliated with any particular country or group, and is not hostile to any government. On the other hand, IUMS tries to open up space for cooperation with various parties for the good of Islam and the Muslims.

However, IUMS is also known as an organization involved in terrorism, especially related to the Jemaah Islamiyah (JI) group which is linked to Al-Qaeda.

IUMS has also issued various fatwas calling for jihad and physical war against Israel, as well as supporting Hamas. This effort also encourages the public to consider this group as part of terrorism.

IUMS was founded by Sheikh Yusuf Al-Qaradawi, a controversial cleric known as a supporter of hardline Islamic ideology. Al-Qaradawi is also a member of the Muslim Brotherhood’s Shura Council, an organization banned in several countries because it is considered terrorist.

In its development, IUMS was supported, sponsored and funded by Qatar, a country which is also accused of supporting terrorist and extremist groups in the Middle East and Africa. Qatar itself has been the target of embargoes and boycotts by other Arab countries, such as Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt, because of its relations with Iran and Turkey.