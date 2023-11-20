loading…

The football players from the Deportivo Palestino Club in Chile stand in solidarity with the Palestinian people who suffer from the Israeli occupation. Photo/Club Deportivo Palestine

JAKARTA – Since the conflict with Israel broke out decades ago, many Palestinians have migrated to various countries. Chile is one of the countries that hosts the largest number of Palestinian immigrants.

Quoting The Independent, Chile has the largest Palestinian community outside of Arabia. The number is estimated to reach around 500,000 people.

In this South American country, the fate of Palestinian immigrants is developing for the better. Some of them have even succeeded in creating football clubs that compete in the domestic league.

History of Palestinian Immigrants in Chile

Waves of Palestinian migration to Chile have occurred since the end of the 19th century, according to Ricardo Marzuco, a professor at the Center for Arab Studies at the University of Chile.

The first wave occurred when the Ottoman Empire collapsed in the late 1800s. At that time, Palestinian traders were looking for opportunities in Latin America.

Then another major exodus began in 1948, when the state of Israel was created and hundreds of thousands of Palestinians fled, in what they call the Nakba or “Catastrophe”.

As a result of the economic disadvantage, instability and political oppression they face, many Palestinians travel to America to seek opportunities in developing countries.

As time goes by, the Palestinian community in Chile is increasing and developing. They admitted that they felt at home in the Land of Poets because the climate and temperature were more or less the same as in the Mediterranean plains.

However, the arrival of early waves of Palestinian immigrants often faced xenophobia and racism in Chile. They were often lumped together with other Arab immigrants as “Turks” or “Turks,” a term that later took on a pejorative meaning.

However, currently, Chileans of Palestinian descent have representation in several of the highest government offices. Some have even succeeded in serving as mayor, namely, Daniel Jadue and Senator Francisco Javier Chahuán.