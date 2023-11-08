loading…

Jewish people celebrate the Sukkot holiday near the gate of the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem on October 4, 2023. Photo/AP

TEL AVIV – Hearing the Jewish name Hiloni, some people may still seem unfamiliar. The term refers to one of the largest Jewish groups in Israel.

For your information, Israel is a country with a majority Jewish population. If Jews around the world were to be identified, then the vast majority would certainly live in Israel.

Just like other beliefs, Judaism also has its own groups. They also have views or basic principles that are mutually trusted.

According to a Pew Research Center report, almost all Jews in Israel identify with the four largest groups. Among them are Haredi (ultra-orthodox), Dati (religious), Masorti (traditional), and Hiloni (secular).

Specifically in this discussion, we will explain further about the Hiloni Jewish group. The following is a review that you can listen to.

What are Hiloni Jews?

Jewish identity in Israel is quite complex. This can include various understandings related to religion, ethnicity, nationality, culture and family.

Hiloni became the largest Jewish group in Israel. Some sources say its adherents make up almost half of the country’s Jews.

There is one characteristic that the Hiloni group has. The Pew Research Center states that Hiloni’s followers support a separation between aspects of religion and government policy in Israel.

If we compare it, this view is inversely proportional to other Jewish groups. For example, Haredi or Dati Jews who strongly support religious values ​​in government.

Furthermore, these secular Jews believe that democratic principles must take precedence over religious law. Apart from that, they are even said to be prouder of their identity as Israeli citizens than Jews.