Suara.com – Have you ever been busy doing something all day until you didn’t have time to open your cellphone to just scroll on social media? In fact, you decide to sacrifice your sleep to surf social media.

If you’ve experienced this, it means you’ve done Revenge Bedtime Procrastination (RBP), you know!

So what is the definition of Revenge Bedtime Procrastination (RBP). Here’s the review.

What is Revenge Bedtime Procrastination?

Referring to the Sleeping Foundation page, bedtime revenge is the satisfaction of sacrificing hours of sleep for free time. This happens because of a busy day with no free time.

This RBP is carried out because someone feels they need entertainment during the day but it is not fulfilled due to busy activities. Therefore, someone will tend to sacrifice hours of sleep to entertain themselves and get free time.

Tanda Revenge Bedtime Procrastination

1. Delaying sleep for no apparent reason

The first sign is that someone wakes up at night or even into the morning for unknown reasons. Instead of staying up late to meet deadlines or do something productive, do it because you want to or for reasons that are not valid.

2. Realizing Sleep Procrastination Is Bad

Someone realizes that delaying bedtime is not a good thing. However, it keeps happening over and over again. This also indicates that you are trapped in RBP.

3. Scrolling Social Media Until Morning

Scrolling interesting content on social media also sometimes hinders us from improving our sleep hours. This is an activity that is often done which causes a person to delay bedtime and even stay up late.

4. Movie or Drama Marathon

The activity of watching your favorite drama or film is really fun. However, if this activity is also the cause of delaying bedtime. Because the mental and physical needs of sleep are very important.