US Representative Rashida Tlaib is of Palestinian descent. Photo/REUTERS

WASHINGTON – Hearing the name Rashida Tlaib, some people may still seem unfamiliar. He is a member of the United States (US) House of Representatives (DPR) who has recently been in the spotlight for outspokenly defending Palestine.

On the one hand, Rashida does receive a lot of support from pro-Palestinian groups. However, he was also criticized by other members of the US DPR for his attitude.

Quoting Al Jazeera, Thursday (9/11/2023), other members accused Rashida of promoting a false narrative regarding Hamas attacks on Israel. He is also considered to be trying to gather support to carry out the ‘Destruction of Israel’.

So, who exactly is Rashida Tlaib?

Sosok Rashida Tlaib

Rashida Tlaib is an American politician and lawyer. He is also listed as a member of the Democratic Party.

Born and raised in Detroit, Rashida has a Palestinian immigrant family background. He is known to be the oldest of 14 children.

Rashida earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from Wayne State University in 1998. After that, she continued her law studies at Thomas M Cooley Law School.

Having completed higher education in the field of law, Rashida was quite interested in entering the political realm. He interned in the office of Michigan DPRD member Steve Tobacman in 2004.

In 2008, Rashida made new history after becoming the first Muslim woman to serve in the Michigan Legislature. In her work, Rashida is very popular with residents. This cannot be separated from the transformative constituent services provided.

After that, he also worked at a law firm that provided assistance services for workers. Over time, Rashida’s career became increasingly brilliant.