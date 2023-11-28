loading…

The flag of the Emirate of Karaman or Negaara Karamanid is similar to the flag of the State of Israel. Photo/via Wikipedia

JAKARTA – Karaman (Emirate of Karaman) or also known as Karamanid is a country with an Islamic emirate system that was founded in 1250 and ended in 1487. Uniquely, this country that was in the Eastern Mediterranean has a flag that is similar to the Israeli flag.

According to the Big Indonesian Dictionary (KBBI), an emirate is defined as a government or country headed by an emir. Meanwhile, an emirate is the territory of an emirate.

Karaman was a dynastic state that once controlled the southern region of mainland Anatolia or Asia Minor.

Karaman Flag Similar to Israel

Also known as Beylik Karaman, this dynasty ruled a number of Anatolian regions between the 13th century and the end of the 15th century. However, currently its existence no longer exists, because it has been merged into the Turkish State.

Quoting the Jewish Telegraphic Agency, there are many interesting things you can find out about Karaman. One of them is related to the symbol or symbol on the flag.

Karaman used to be one of the most powerful beyliks in Anatolia. The Karaman flag consists of a blue six-pointed star. At first glance, it is very similar to the Star of David symbol on the Israeli flag.

Even though there are similarities with the Israeli flag, Karaman has his own understanding regarding the symbols on his flag.

The six-pointed blue star symbol of the Karaman flag is inspired by the Seal of Solomon or the seal of King Solomon (Prophet Solomon). This symbol is also said to be quite popular as a symbol of Islam, especially among the Hanafi school of thought.

Over time, similar symbols began to be widely used, but with different meanings. One of them was made the main symbol on the flag of the Zionist organization at the First Zionist Congress.

At its peak, the symbol of the six-pointed blue star began to be used by the Zionist organization as the Star of David. When the Jewish state was founded, Israel, this symbol was also chosen as the symbol for its flag.

So, it can be understood that the flags of Karaman and Israel are similar, especially the symbol of the six-pointed blue star. However, once again the meaning may be different.

Moreover, Karaman itself existed long before Israel declared itself. On the other hand, when Israel was founded, Karaman also disappeared.

