On October 5, the ICC musician released his single “Where You Will Be” with which he conquered the public at the beginning of 2017 and today, at the request of his fans and due to his friendship with Aleks Syntek, he decides to release a new version of the song. ICC’s music is synonymous with rhythm, party and fun and one of the elements that sets it apart is always being yourself and not comparing yourself to other people.

“Where You Will Be” is authored by Israel Cortés (ICC) and was the artist’s first hit, its video has generated 192M views since its premiere on YouTube, reason which is why it is now launching this new version in collaboration with Syntek. At the same time as the launch, ICC signed its contract this year at the offices of Sony Music Mexico with the record label One Life Music, a subsidiary of Sony Music, which is directed by Aitor García and José Luis Roma.

Israel Cortés, better known by fans and followers as “ICC”, is the example that success can be achieved from the humility of the neighborhood, an artist of the people, who owes himself to the people, a reference for many Mexicans and Latin Americans. He arrived in the USA undocumented and managed to grow with work and a lot of effort, becoming one of the most relevant cumbia sonidera artists.

Born in Puebla, Mexico and raised in Brooklyn, NY, the 33-year-old producer began making music from the age of 12 without imagining that he would become a viral sensation in this genre. His success with the single “Where You Will Be”, positioned it internationally reaching more than 180 million views on YouTube.

Now that he has signed with the record label One Life Music, a subsidiary of Sony Music Mexico, and launched his collaboration with Aleks Syntek with the song “Where You Will Be,” he will tour Mexico and the United States.

He remembers that from a very young age he started working as a dishwasher and in construction, among other jobs, but he never left music, “I always wanted to be an artist,” he remembers. “I spent all my time going from study to work or from school to study”. His father had a wind band and his brothers also had a group, entertaining events at weddings and baptisms, so he came in with them to sing and play.

“My proposal is romantic music, I love electro cumbia with very beautiful messagesit is danceable and dedicated to anyone.”

Main achievements:

He is a composer, producer and talent manager. His previous artist management roster includes rising Latin Billboard-winning electro cumbia exponent Raymix who has released hits with Juanes and Paulina Rubio.

– “Breakout Artist of the Year 2022” Award in NYC – Plaza de las Estrellas Walk of Fame Gallery as “Revelation of the Year” in CDMX. – “Bandamax Breakthrough Award” 2022 Award.

