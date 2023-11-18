loading…

Abu Ubaida, Al-Mulatham which became a symbol of the Gaza battle. Photo/Illustration

JAKARTA – Abu Ubaida’s name continues to be mentioned repeatedly by many Palestinians. His emergence made him a hero to Hamas supporters in the Arab world and the West, but a hated enemy by Tel Aviv and its allies.

Abu Ubaida, spokesman for Hamas’ military wing Al-Qassam Brigades, appeared on the scene on October 7 after Mohammad Al-Deif, Al-Qassam commander announced the start of operation Al-Aqsa Storm.

Al-Mulatham or the masked man in Arabic appeared before Israel in the midst of a difficult, complex and fierce battle.

Who is Abu Ubaida?

Abu Ubaida first became known in 2002 as one of Al-Qassam’s field officers. He spoke to almost all the media and press conferences, but never showed his face.

He seems to be following the example of the former leader of Al-Qassam, Imad Aqel, who was killed by Israel in 1993.

After Israel’s withdrawal from Gaza in 2005, Abu Ubaida was officially appointed as Al-Qassam’s spokesman.

The man is from the town of Naalia in Gaza, which Israel occupied in 1948, and now lives in Jabalia, northeast of Gaza, according to limited information sourced from Israel. His house was bombed several times, in 2008, 2012, 2014, and during the current war in Gaza.

During the 2014 war, he announced the kidnapping of Israeli soldier Shaul Aron amid ground confrontations.

At that time, Palestinians took to the streets in the West Bank spontaneously, shouting “resistance”.

Abu Ubaida previously had an account on Twitter (currently X), and another on Facebook, before it was closed. Currently, he publishes his messages on the official Al-Qassam website and uses the Telegram application and the Hamas-affiliated “Al-Aqsa” channel to broadcast his videos, which are republished by various satellite channels and media.

Israel claims to know the real identity of the Hamas spokesman. Israeli military spokesman Avichay Adraee said the masked man, Hudhayfah Kahlout, was hiding behind a keffiyeh, and his nickname was Abu Ubaida.