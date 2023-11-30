If you are thinking about changing your smartphone and getting one of the best offers on the market, this is your opportunity. Miravia offers the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G at an irresistible price and with a 30% discount. Also, the offer won’t last long because it’s for a limited time, so take advantage and grab it before stocks run out. If you want to know how to benefit from this promotion, we will tell you all the details.

Miravia has completed one year in the world of ecommerce and intends to launch a series of big offers. On this occasion, the price of the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G has sunk up to 418.99 euroswhich has amazing features typical of the range of high-end mobile phones with innovative functions that adapt to any type of user.

Super AMOLED screen and great performance

If there’s one thing Samsung has to boast about, it’s the quality of its screens. This Samsung Galaxy A54 5G has a screen 6.4-inch Super AMOLED with FHD+ resolution, to enjoy full-color images and wallpapers. In addition, it has a refresh rate of 120 Hz, perfect for viewing content through YouTube and streaming platforms, in addition to showing sublime fluidity when navigating the interface menus.

Consequently, this model integrates a processor Exynos 1380 with a clock speed of 2.4 GHz and 8GB of RAM, manufactured by the brand itself in 5 nanometers. Likewise, the system brings with it a 256 GB internal storage so you don’t have any problems when saving large photos and files.

For its part, the battery has integrated 5.000 mAh, which are key to extending the duration until the end of the day with medium use. The operating system is made up of Android 13 and Samsung’s customization layer called UI in version 5.1.

Camera with image stabilizer

The cameras of the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G are divided into three lenses, a main, an ultra wide angle and a macro.

The main sensor is the most powerful of all, since it reaches 50 MP with a 1.8 focal aperture and includes mechanical image stabilization (OIS) with a 10x digital zoom. Next, the secondary contains a photographic quality of 12 MP, very wide viewing angles, reaching up to 123 degrees and a focal aperture of 2.2. The third lens is a macro 5 MP with 2.4 focal aperture prepared to obtain the most difficult details to appreciate with the naked eye. Finally, the front camera integrates 32 MP and a focal aperture of 2.2.

The result offered by the cameras is very remarkable, carefully showing realistic images with dynamic color and great lighting. Even in low light areas or night scenes, the main camera performs in an extraordinary way.

Therefore, if you are looking for a mid-range smartphone with features worthy of a premium mobile, this is the opportunity to debut it and enjoy all the benefits that this Samsung Galaxy A54 5G offers.