GTA Online continues to grow weekly with new events, modes or new cosmetics, which often reflect some real-world cultural milestones. This week, after overcoming Halloween, it’s time for Day of the Dead and its calacas.

Although GTA Online turned 10 years old in September, it is still as strong as the first day, receiving new content, in the form of new modes, campaigns with new stories and options, as well as cosmetic items to customize your style.

After overcoming Halloween week, GTA Online celebrates the Day of the Dead this weekthe Mexican holiday that pays tribute to those who are no longer among us and that is also reflected in the multiplayer of GTA V, after celebrating Halloween or receiving content such as San Andreas Mercenaries.

In this way, by simply logging into GTA Online until the middle of next week, you can get three free masks with designs of calacas (or skulls), the famous symbol that adorns altars on the Day of the Dead.

Known as masks Calaca regia, Calaca romantica and Calaca floralthese three accessories have no cost to the player, who will have them in their closet simply by entering the game (apart from also getting the orange DJ Pooh t-shirt for free).

Perhaps the most attractive thing about this new update are the so-called “Short Trips”, new “organically induced out-of-body experiences” starring the unforgettable Lamar and Franklin. The quickest way to participate in these short trips is to take out your iFruit and tap Quick Join > Contact Missions > Short Trips.

These are not the only news this week in GTA Online, below you can find a summary of everything you can do and achieve this week in the game:

Double GTA$ and RP in Short Trips and Security Contracts. Triple GTA$ and RP in Hunting Pack (Remix). Three Day of the Dead masks for logging in: Royal Calaca, Romantic Calaca and Floral Calaca. A free orange DJ Pooh t-shirt for logging in. Vehicles from the Premium Luxury Automobiles dealership: Pfister Astron (SUV), Nagasaki Shinobi (motorcycle), Declasse Granger 3600 LX (SUV), Western Reever (motorcycle, 40% discount) and Obey I-Wagen (SUV). Vehicles from the Luxury Autos dealership: Enus Jubilee (all-road) and Dewbauchee Champion (supercar). LS Car Meet Test Vehicles: Schyster Fusilade (sports car), Ocelot Jackal (coupe) and Coil Voltic (supercar, 50% discount). LS Car Meet Prize Vehicle– Place in the top four in the LS Car Meet series two days in a row to win the Gallivanter Baller ST (SUV). Wheel of Fortune Grand Prize: Mammoth Patriot military (off-road).

There is also content for the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S versions of GTA Online:

HSW Premium Test Vehicle: Coil Cyclone II (supercoche). The HSW time trial: This week takes place between Ron Alternates and Elysian Island. 40% discount in agencies and the agency’s vehicle workshop. 30% off in Imani technology improvements. Vehicle discounts: 30% discount on the Penaud La Coureuse (sports); 40% discount on the Western Reever (motorcycle), Dewbauchee Champion (supercar) and Enus Jubilee (SUV); and 50% off the Bravado Youga Classic (van) and the Coil Voltic (supercar). Mobile Arsenal Discounts This Week: 20% discount on pomegranates. For GTA+ members: Albany Brigham free; Love Fist cover; monochromatic pinstripe suit; skeleton suit; PRB t-shirt, shorts and sweatshirt; double rewards in Halloween deathmatches; 40% discount on all alien weapons in the mobile arsenal and much more.

As we always recommend, these GTA Online rewards, discounts and gifts They will only be available for a few days; Therefore, if something catches your attention, rest on your laurels and get into the game sooner rather than later.