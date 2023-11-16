Steam updates its catalog of free to play proposals with 6 new titles that are available right now on the platform.

Join the conversation

Play for free on Steam There is no end to it, something that is a special cause for celebration among all players with an active account on the Valve platform. If during the entire remainder of the month of November you can claim a game for free and keep it forever, every few days new free to play games are released in the digital store. And precisely that is what we have to talk to you about on this occasion, because there are 6 new titles that have just landed on Steam at no costwhich you can see below.

Tiki Tandems

Tiki Tandems an online and local multiplayer player versus player (PvP) game. With fast gameplay and easy-to-learn game mechanics, as well as exciting combat, it’s a great game to enjoy with friends or compete against players from around the world. An adventure full of totems and lots of fun!

Download Tiki Tandems for FREE on Steam

Robocraft 2

One hundred years after the events of Robocraft, Two corporations return to Mars ready to fight for protonium, a powerful resource. What will trigger the war? Enjoy online PvP gameplay with block-by-block destruction. Take your arsenal of battle-ready machines to Mars and use a wide variety of futuristic weapons to dominate different maps in quick matches, ranked matches and special events. Is the machine you have chosen not working well for you? Stay on the ground, fly through the air, or switch mid-fight to acclimate yourself to an ever-evolving battlefield.

Download Robocraft 2 for FREE on Steam

Treachery in Beatdown City U.N. Trouble

Master the art of the Presidential Fist! He plays as Blake Orama, left a block from the UN, and fights presidential pets breakdancers, election deniers, werewolf-loving athletes and MORE, with fireballs, spin kicks and centrist uppercuts.

Descarga Treachery in Beatdown City U.N. Trouble GRATIS en Steam

Grapples Galore

Grapples Galore is a fast-paced online multiplayer arena shooter, with physically realistic grapple movesgelatinous characters, and exciting gunfights.Use your grappling hook to swing around the map, gather weapons, or hook onto other players and launch them towards you!

Download Grapples Galore for FREE on Steam

Gatekeeper: Infinity

Prologue version of the Gatekeeper game. Gatekeeper: Infinity is a fast-paced rogue-lite shooter in which you will search for the stolen Heart of the Universe and fight against mechanical enemies. Play alone or join your friends in cooperative mode.

Descarga Gatekeeper: Infinity GRATIS en Steam

Vegas Infinite by PokerStars

PokerStars presents Vegas Infinite, a world of entertainment without limits. Immerse yourself in virtual reality or play on PC without the need for headphones! Take on the casino in blackjack and roulette. Roll the dice at craps. Play dazzling slots and challenge real players in authentic poker. Your seat is available.

Download PokerStars for FREE on Steam

Join the conversation