Steam usually offers us many titles within its catalog, some of them being able to be claimed and enjoyed well during a weekend, or permanently in our library. In the case of today’s games, we have two titles that you can download and play completely free until November 13, 2023.

Isonzo and Europa Universalis IV They have been the games chosen so that we can enjoy them during this weekend. The first of them is a shooter set in the First World War, while the other invites us to travel through the history of humanity during different eras.

Enjoy two titles that have great quality, two totally different ways of enjoying entertainment that cThey will continue to involve you in an intense experience during November 11 and 12 2023. You can check out the limited time offers from the Steam store below: