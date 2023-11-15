Remy Quoniam, or also known by his nickname “XTQZZZ”, surprised on his social networks after asking the organization of The Game Awards 2023 to remove the nomination he received. “Let’s be serious for two minutes. I wasn’t even a coach this year…. Get me off the list,” he commented on his X account.

The Counter Strike professional is nominated for the “Best Esports Coach of the Year” category along with the following:

-Danny “Zonic” Sorensen, Team Falcons, Counter-Strike



-Yoon “Homme” Sung-Young, JD Gaming, League of Legends



– Christine “Potter” Chi, Evil Geniuses, Valorant



-Jordan “Gumba” Graham, Florida Mayhem, Overwatch

As he explains in the post, his argument is that he has not even regularly trained a team this year and achieved great results. In 2022 he separated from G2 Esports, and remained away from important competitions and was inactive until August 28 of this year when he was hired by TSM. However, he would leave the team shortly after in early October, so he was only with them for 39 days.

After that brief step, he decided to return to Team Vitality, a team in which he had already been between 2018 and 2021. Despite this, due to the recent launch of Counter Strike 2, the team has not played important games since its incorporation, which which only further demonstrates the lack of judgment or knowledge to give him the nomination.

The publication of “XTQZZZ” was applauded by his followers for his objectivity and criticized The Game Awards panel for nominating him in the first place. Even though he may not be the winner, the French pro still thinks someone else deserves the nomination.

At the moment, no representative of The Game Awards has released statements or an official statement regarding the situation. We will have to wait for news until December 7 and for now this adds to another of the controversies that this awards gala accumulates this year along with the absence of very popular games from the ceremony.

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / Threads / Instagram / Discord