We enter the first weekend of November and, like every Saturday, it is time to review the best offers that El Corte Inglés has left us, which will allow you to save a large amount of money on a wide variety of technological products and get ahead of Black Friday. If you were thinking about getting a new smart TV, a sound bar, a tablet, a smartwatch or an electric scooter… You’ve come to the right place!

Hisense 55U7KQ





If you have already decided that the time has come to renew your old television for a current model, now you have this discount Hisense 75A7KQ for a never-before-seen price of 599 euros, which represents a savings of 280 euros above its usual price of 879 euros.

This model belongs to the 2023 range and stands out for having a 55 inch screena backlight Mini LEDa refresh rate of 144 Hz and a shine that reaches up to 500 nits. Likewise, it is compatible with Dolby Vision, Dolby Vision IQ, HDR10, HDR10+ and HLG.

On the other hand, it incorporates two speakers that offer a 20W RMS power and are complemented by Dolby Atmos surround sound. It should also be noted that it works under an operating system VIDAA U7.0can be linked with Google Assistant or Alexa for smarter voice control and includes two HDMI 2.1 ports.

TV Mini LED 139,7 cm (55″) Hisense 55U7KQ UHD 4K, Smart TV, Inteligencia Artificial

*Some prices may have changed since the last review

Samsung HW-Q60C





Another of the bargains that you can find at the moment is the sound bar Samsung HW-Q60C at a historical minimum price of 219 euros, since it has a 45% discount about its 399 euros recommended price.

But that’s not all, since with your purchase you can get a refund of 50 euros registering here, where you must attach a photo of the purchase invoice, another of the product sticker and a last photo of the bar (this promotion will be available until December 2).

This Samsung sound bar has a 3.1 channel soundas it is accompanied by three speakers and a wireless subwoofer. It is capable of giving us a 340W maximum power and is complemented by immersive audio technologies Dolby Atmos y DTS Virtual:X. It also has Bluetooth, 3rd generation Q-Symphony technology, adaptive sound and a game mode.

Samsung 2023 HW-Q60C Soundbar with Dolby Atmos and DTS Virtual: X, Q-Symphony, 3.1 ch, 360W, Wireless Subwoofer

*Some prices may have changed since the last review

Lenovo M10 FHD (3ª Gen)





In case you are looking for a tablet for work, study or entertainment, this Lenovo M10 FHD (3ª Gen) It is at an irresistible price of 129 euros. with this purchase you will save about 50 eurossince its recent recommended price was 179 euros.

This tablet incorporates a 10.1 inch IPS panelresolution Full HD (1920 x 1200 pixels) and a maximum brightness of 320 nitswhile inside we find and Unisoc T610 processora memory 4GB RAMand 64GB storage which can be expanded with a compatible microSD card and a 5,000 mAh battery.

Lenovo Tab M10 (3rd Gen) – 10.1″ WUXGA Tablet (Unisoc T610, 4 GB RAM, 64 GB expandable up to 2 TB, 2 Speakers, WiFi + Bluetooth 5.0, Android 11) – Gray

*Some prices may have changed since the last review

Samsung Galaxy Watch6





And if what you are looking for is a smartwatch that is capable of monitoring your daily activity and health, now you can get this one Samsung Galaxy Watch6 for a tight 249 euros, since it has a discount of 150 euros above its recommended price of 399 euros.

This Samsung Galaxy Watch6 has a 1.5-inch Super AMOLED displayan Exynos W930 processor, 2 GB RAM, 16 GB internal storage and a 425 mAh battery that supports 10 W fast charging. We talk about its version with LTEuses an operating system is WearOS 4 and offers very complete monitoring thanks to its various sensors.

Samsung Galaxy Watch6 LTE 44 mm

*Some prices may have changed since the last review

Niu KQi2 Pro electric scooter





Finally, another of the bargains that El Corte Inglés has left us to move more comfortably around the city is this electric scooter Niu KQi2 Prowhich has a regular price of 549 euros and now with a discount it is only 349 euros, which translates into a savings of 200 euros.

This model has a 300 W motor and is capable of reach a maximum speed of 25 km/h (as permitted by law). Likewise, it has a powerful 48V lithium battery that allows us to achieve up to 40 km of autonomy.

Other features worth highlighting are its drum brake at the frontits IP54 protection and its control through the NIU appfrom where you can lock the scooter and check your riding statistics.

Niu KQi2 Pro Gray Electric Scooter

*Some prices may have changed since the last review

More offers

Remember that by subscribing to Amazon Prime you have a 30-day free trial and you can enjoy other services such as Prime Video. You can also try services like Kindle Unlimited or Audible free for 30 days.

You can be up to date and informed at all times of the main offers and news from Xataka Selección on our Telegram channel or on our profiles. TwitterFacebook and Flipboard magazine.

Some of the links in this article are affiliated and may provide a benefit to Xataka. In case of non-availability, offers may vary.

Images | Hisense, Samsung, Lenovo and NIU

In Xataka Selection | With these offers on smart TVs, mobile phones, laptops and headphones, there is no need to wait for 11.11 or Black Friday. Hunting Bargains

In Xataka | The best buying guides for mobile phones, computers, audio and technology from Xataka