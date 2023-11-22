Do you want to get a new unique Pokémon as a gift in your Scarlet and Purple game? This code gives you a very special Revavroom.

Christmas hasn’t arrived yet, but The Pokémon Company and Game Freak don’t stop giving gifts to players. After bringing one of the best Pokémon in the world, now you will be able to get a very special Pokémon with a Mystery Gift Code for Pokémon Scarlet and Purple.

From now on, and for a limited time (although with a lot of margin), you will be able to get the Revavroom from the last episode of Winds of Paldea: Take a breath. The chapter that deals with certain conflicts with the Team Star It has been the perfect excuse for you to receive the flagship Pokémon of this villainous team in your game, with a series of special characteristics. Next, we tell you everything about this new gift for your team.

How to get the Paldea Wind Revavroom in Pokémon Scarlet and Purple

To get to Winds of Paldea Revavroom in Pokémon Scarlet and Purple, you have to enter the Mystery Gift Code that has been released with your chapter. It is available until October 31, 2024, so you have plenty of time to redeem it. However, it is best that you do not wait too long to avoid having to update the game, since it must be on the latest version available to access the Mysterious Gift. Next, we leave the code:

Vientos de Paldea Revavroom gift code – TEAMSTAR

If you don’t know how to redeem the code, you have to follow these steps:

Update Pokémon Scarlet and Purple to the latest available version, if you haven’t already. Enter your game. Access the menu and go to the PokéPortal. Enter the Mystery Gift section. Access the Redeem Code option. Enter the code (it will be available in an update to this post).

Features of the Paldea Wind Revavroom

Revavroom is the evolution of Varoom, Paldea’s Pokémon the one we met in Scarlet and Purple due to the fights against Team Star. The one you will get with this Mystery Gift code has some special features What we are going to teach you next:

Gender – Female.

Level – 50.

Nature – Sassy Girl.

Ability – Funda.

Teratype – Lucha.

Equipped item – None.

Movements – Iron Head, Wiggle, Noxious Puja, Terablast.

Poké Ball – Sana Ball.

Fuser