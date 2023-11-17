Apple TV+ offers 3 months free from your PS5 or PS4 console, an offer applicable to everyone, without the need for PS Plus, in time to watch the Godzilla series.

Apple TV+ It is one of the best streaming platforms, perhaps not for quality, but for quality: it has some of the best and most original comedy, drama and science fiction series on the current scene, such as Severance, Ted Lasso, Silo, Para todo humanity, Invasion…

Today, November 17, one of its biggest releases to date has arrived, Monarch: Legacy of the Monstersthat is, the Godzilla series and spin-off of the Monsterverse films.

If you don’t have Apple TV+, or even if you did but stopped paying, and you have a PlayStation 5 or PlayStation 4, you’re in luck: Sony offers three free months of Apple TV+ with your console. And without the need for PS Plus!

3 free months of Apple TV+ with your PS5 and PS4

On other occasions, Apple has given away trials for its streaming service for Xbox Game Pass or PS Plus subscribers, but in this case, It is enough to have a PS5 or PS4 consoleand an account PlayStation Network to link to your Apple TV ID account.

To get your three free months of Apple TV+:

Search for the Apple TV App from the TV & Video section of your PS4 console or from Multimedia Content on your PS5 console. Download and open the Apple TV App and follow the on-screen instructions. Sign in with your Apple ID or create one. Enjoy your 3-month extended trial of access to Apple TV+.

It is a promotion similar to the one Sony announced yesterday with Apple Music: if you have a PS5 (not applicable to PS4) you can get 6 months of Apple Music on your console.

This Apple TV+ offer with PS5 or PS4 ends on January 31, 2024, and as we said, it is valid for new subscriptions and reactivated subscriptions.

If you sign up for your Apple TV+ account now, you can enjoy the entirety of Monarch: Legacy of the Monsters (the last episode of which airs on January 12, 2024), but there are many other must-watch series: Silo, Separation, Foundation, Planet Prehistoric… in addition to hosting, soon, the new films by Scorsese and Ridley Scott.