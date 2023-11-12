The good end It is the most important commercial event in Mexico. It is scheduled to happen from November 17 to 20, 2023. For this edition, multiple businesses will offer discounts on their products and services.

Use your card Scotiabank credit and get a 15% bonus on the value of your purchases during El Buen Fin and you can also get another additional 10% if you change your payroll portability in this period.

The promotions will be valid on purchases made during Buen Fin 2023 from November 17 to 20, 2023. The bonuses will apply to those who register for the promotion through the ScotiaMóvil application. Purchases that are equal to or greater than 5 thousand pesos will participate. The maximum benefit amount will be more than 6 million.

You may also be interested in: Buen Fin 2023: receive a 15% bonus on the value of your purchases

If you take advantage of this opportunity, the bonus will be reflected in your account statement a maximum of two cuts after the end of the campaign’s validity with the concept: Good End Bonus 2023. To acquire the extra 10% you must receive your payroll in at least 2 distributions. The amount will be deposited until January.

* * * Stay up to date with the news, join our Whatsapp channel * * *

OE

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions