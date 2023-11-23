loading…

BERLIN – Newspaper German Der Tagesspiegel claims, the country may be approaching the limits of its financial capacity to provide defense to Ukrainian . Der Tagesspiegel also stated that Berlin would not be able to send more tanks to Kiev than it had promised.

Earlier this week, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky expressed concern that the lack of progress made by his country’s military may have reduced the willingness of Kiev’s supporters to support him more.

Some Western media have also recently alleged that fatigue is increasing across Europe as the conflict between Ukraine and Russia has been going on for more than a year and a half.

In its report on Tuesday, Der Tagesspiegel argued that despite the announcement of a new military aid package worth 1.3 billion Euros, which Defense Minister Boris Pistorius presented on the same day during a visit to Kiev, there were still question marks hanging over. Germany’s ability to fulfill its promises, let alone provide more weapons.

The media outlet pointed out that last Friday the Bundestag budget committee postponed a decision regarding the draft 2024 budget. Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s government is in dire straits after a court banned the government from reusing 60 billion Euros of unspent remaining Covid-19 pandemic funds.

Among the budget items whose fate remains unclear is Berlin’s plan to double military aid to Ukraine to 8 billion euros next year.

Der Tagesspiegel quoted fiscal policymaker Ingo Gaedechens of the opposition Christian Democratic Union as warning that “at the moment there are no certainties.”

“If Ukraine’s aid is also reduced as part of general savings, it will have disastrous consequences,” he predicted as quoted by RT, Friday (24/11/2023).

The lawmaker explained that unless there is an increase in the current allocation of military aid to Ukraine, in the coming year Germany will not be able to send further aid to Ukraine, or proceed with the necessary replacement of weapons systems.