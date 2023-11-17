loading…

Germany reportedly refused to sell 20 Eurofighter Typhoon fighter jets to Turkey after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan called Israel a terrorist country. Photo/REUTERS

BERLIN – The German government reportedly refused to sell 20 Eurofighter Typhoon fighter jets to Türkiye.

This rejection occurred after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Israel as a terrorist state that carried out massacres in Gaza, Palestine.

Turkey’s harsh criticism of Israel over its military operation in Gaza has prompted a strong response from Germany, Tel Aviv’s staunch ally, signaling readiness for retaliation.

A senior Berlin official, quoted by DSA, Friday (17/11/2023), German Chancellor Olaf Scholz plans to announce the blocking of Ankara’s request to buy 20 Eurofighter Typhoon fighter jets.

Erdogan will reportedly convey his country’s request to buy the fighter jets in a meeting with Chancellor Scholz in Berlin on Friday.

Erdogan wants Germany to lift the arms export ban that Berlin imposed on Ankara, so that Turkey can continue the process of acquiring fighter jets produced by four European countries.

If Germany officially rejects Turkey’s request, this could worsen diplomatic relations between the two NATO member countries.

Following Israel’s brutal assault on Gaza, which has claimed more than 11,000 lives, Turkey condemned Tel Aviv and labeled it a “terrorist state”.

Turkey also refuses to call Hamas a terrorist organization, contrary to the stance of other European countries and NATO member states.