In Germany there is a war with EV drivers, if we interpret their measures correctly.

It must have been sometime around 2012-2013. The bosses of all car manufacturers sit together at a symposium in Detroit. Elon Musk comes by to tell us that we should all go electric and that the world is ready for it. Of course they laugh at him. Ten years have passed and the car industry looks completely different.

They are having a hard time, especially in Germany. It is not that there has not been investment in EV technology, it is just a bit late. So they have to invest a huge amount, while sales are very poor. To survive, ‘old’ models are patched up to pass as new. Think of the new Porsche Panamera and Volkswagen Passat.

Germany declares war on the EV driver

But luckily the German government is going to help them a little, because Germany is going to war with EV drivers. Because according to the German government, we are far from ready to drive electric. Not so much to save their own economy by keeping the ICE car commercially available, but mainly because of a proposal from the German government. They have submitted an ‘electricity ration’ motion.

The German government predicts that the electricity network will become overloaded when all Germans trade in their Golfs and E-Classes for ID3s and EQEs. This new law should ensure that EVs cannot charge too much. Please note: this concerns home chargers and charging stations at offices and the like. These may not charge more than 50 km per two hours when the grid is overloaded or at risk of becoming overloaded.

Effect

We are not 100% sure what the precise effect of this law will be. Fast charging remains possible at fast charging stations. We do know that the law was submitted by the CDU/CSU plus the FDP and must come into effect on January 1, 2024.

Now it may not be extremely exciting, but don’t forget that the big advantage of an EV is PRECISEly charging at home. If you have to drive away with a half-full battery, you have to start calculating again whether you will make it.

