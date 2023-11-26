Nintendo Switch players will also be able to play the Borderlands Ultimate Collection.

Borderlands premiered its saga in 2009

Borderlands is a popular first-person shooter video game series with role-playing elements, which was developed by Gearbox Software and published by 2K Games. The series stands out for its unique visual section, focused on the comic style, which has a particular approach based on humor and frenetic action. Now, the recent compilation of Borderlands Collection: Pandora’s Box which was announced in summer will come to Nintendo Switch, if the leak that occurred in Germany is true.

Nintendo Switch players will also be able to play the definitive Borderlands collection

This collection was launched in September for Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5 y PC, so a version for Nintendo Switch is not far-fetched. The Nintendo console already received Borderlands 3: Ultimate Edition on October 6. This edition included the base game, DLC content, cosmetics, the Designer’s Cut and the Director’s Cut for 59.99 euros. Borderlands Collection: Pandora’s Box includes more content with Borderlands 1 and 2 with its DLC, Borderlands: The Pre-Sequel, Tales from the Borderlands and New Tales from the Borderlands.

With all this in mind, the big question Nintendo gamers will be asking is whether owners of Borderlands 3: Ultimate Edition in Switch can update to version Pandora’s box. This offer already exists for Xbox players who already own a game, so we will have to wait a while to be able to comment on this information.

Along with this, it is worth noting that Borderlands Collection: Pandora’s Box could be advertised in The Game Awards next December 7 along with the rumored Borderlands 4 y Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands 2.

