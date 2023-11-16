Germany, Scholz in trouble: the numbers don’t add up. The Federal Court uncovers the deception

The former European locomotive has to deal with a hole in the accounts of 60 billion and the chancellor Scholz now he’s in trouble. The decision of Federal Court brings her to her knees Germania. The judges – we read in Il Giornale – declared the transfer of 60 billion euros allocated by the executive to the Climate and Transformation Fund (KTF) to be contrary to the Constitution against the Covid-19 crisis and not used. Inserted in the second supplementary budget of 2021, this transfer is just one of the cases of casual management of public finances by the government made up of the Social Democratic Party of Germany (SPD), the Greens and the Liberal Democratic Party (FDP). So attentive to the budgets of other EU member stateschampion of the Stability and Growth Pact and the European Stability Mechanism (ESM), Germany plays three cards with your financesas the Federal Court of Auditors (Brh) has repeatedly denounced.

Read also: Confindustria, Orsini-Marenghi head to head. But the real battle is over the deputies

Read also: Inter of Arabia, Zhang-Suning: agreement with Qatar Airways. And a gift to the fans…

Read also: Fabulous sinner: Djokovic knocked out. ATP Finals, semifinal? Decisive match with Rune

According to this judiciary, – continues Il Giornale – the government is de facto rigging the budgetsin particular not counting in debt i special funds for the armed forces and for the energy crisis, with a budget of 100 and 200 billion euros respectively. Also outside the ordinary budget is the 177.5 billion euro KTF. Now, the sentence issued yesterday by the Bverfg with all its authority puts in full light the sleight of hand by Scholz’s executive. The embarrassment in Berlin is evident: the “red robes” of Karlsruhe have, in fact, warned that the transfer of the 60 billion euros into the KTF contrasts with the “debt brake”.

Subscribe to the newsletter