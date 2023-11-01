On Wednesday, during an official visit to Tanzania, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier asked for forgiveness for the crimes committed during Germany’s colonial rule, which lasted from the end of the 19th century until after the First World War, when Tanzania came under the rule of United Kingdom. Steinmeier did so during a visit to the Maji Maji Museum in Songea, southern Tanzania, which documents what happened during the Maji Maji revolt, one of the bloodiest in colonial history. Between 1905 and 1907 the local population rebelled against the colonial rule of the Germans, who responded with extreme violence killing between 200 thousand and 300 thousand civilians. Steinmeier said, “I would like to ask forgiveness for what the Germans did to your ancestors here.” Steinmeier added that Germany will consider returning cultural property and human remains stolen from Tanzania.