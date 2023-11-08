German police evacuated a school in Hamburg after two young people barricaded themselves in a classroom: the German news agency DPA writes that the two are on the run. At the moment it is not clear whether they were students of the school: according to initial reports one of them threatened a teacher with a weapon. The German police intervened on the scene around 11am, surrounding the school and making all the students leave: the DPA writes that after the intervention of the police the two people escaped, and at the moment it is not known where they are. The institute is located in the Blankenese district, in the western part of Hamburg, one of the richest in the city.