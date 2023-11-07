On Tuesday, the German Federal Office for the Protection of the Constitution (the country’s internal intelligence service) classified the branch of the Alternative für Deutschland (AfD) party in the federal state of Saxony-Anhalt, in the north-east of Germany, as a right-wing extremist group. Germany.

Jochen Hollman, the director of the Office, said that the behavior and statements of local party representatives violate the principles of democracy, the rule of law and human dignity, especially regarding the issue of immigration. The party was therefore considered a supporter of “definitely extremist aspirations”, and will be kept under observation by the authorities. In 2021, the AfD branch active in the central German state of Thuringia was also classified in the same way, and last April the national youth wing was deemed a danger to democracy.

The AfD is a far-right party: especially since the Covid-19 pandemic, it has supported increasingly radical positions, and its members often make xenophobic and Islamophobic statements. Its support is growing, and at the beginning of October it obtained an excellent result in the state elections in Bavaria and Hesse, being the third and second most voted party respectively.

– Read also: The success of the far right in Bavaria and Hesse