Suara.com – Deputy Chairman of the Gerindra Party, Habiburokhman, said that Gerindra is open to anyone who wants to join Prabowo Subianto’s party, including the family of President Joko Widodo or Jokowi.

“The Gerindra Party is an open party, anyone can join Gerindra,” said Habiburokhman after the Jakarta Advanced Indonesia Coalition Party (KIM) Gathering, Sunday (5/11/2023).

He explained that his party was open not only to members of the Jokowi family, but also to the general public.

“We are open, yes, there is nothing special about Gibran or Bobby. If you want to join the Gerindra Party, we are open,” he continued.

He said that his party would not interfere in other parties’ affairs. According to him, cadres of a party may support a presidential or vice presidential candidate from a party that joins a different coalition.

“That is not our territory, we will not intervene, in fact we respect the relationship between them. “We pray that it can be completed well and elegantly,” he said as reported by Antara.

He hopes that differences in choices between cadres within a party will not result in divisions.

“There are many other things that we are still doing as a nation and a country together to fight for the interests of the nation and the country,” he said.

Jokowi, Jokowi’s eldest son, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, and Jokowi’s son-in-law, Bobby Nasution, are members of the PDIP. However, the Jokowi family has a different attitude towards their party because they support Prabowo Subianto and Gibran Rakabuming Raka.

Later, PDI-P DPP Secretary General Hasto Kristiyanto said that Gibran Rakabuming Raka had returned his membership card (KTA) and said goodbye to PDIP cadres.