If there is a type of game that we have always liked, it is the one that strives to offer a narrative that can lead you to see the world around you in a different way. Games published by DON’T NOD (creators of Life is Strange and Harmony, among others) usually always comply with this. For this reason, we could not miss the opportunity to talk to you about Gerda: A Flame in Winterthe studio’s next work that will arrive in physical format thanks to South Games this next November 23.

A story that takes us to the past

Gerda: A Flame in Winter takes us to February 1945, months before World War II has reached its inevitable conclusion. In such a turbulent context we will put ourselves in the shoes of Gerda Larsen, a young nurse who will have to face tough moral dilemmas to achieve her goal: save her husband Anders of certain death.

With a very powerful focus on narrative, this RPG-lite It takes us to experience through Gerda’s eyes the harsh reality that was experienced at the time, making us face desperate situations and choices that will test our judgment, such as deciding who to help, taking into account that our actions could have consequences. atrocious. Everything we do in the game will affect the story, whether for better or worse.

Gerda: A Flame in Winter comes accompanied by an excellent english dubbing and with texts in Spanishsomething very important for a game where the story is such a powerful element within the whole.

Behind the war, a role-playing game with a great artistic section

As a video game, Gerda: A Flame in Winter has quite interesting systems that give the title mechanics typical of role-playing games. As soon as we start, our character will have different personality points and resources that he can use. The relationship you have with different characters will determine, along with your choices, the course of history.

Depending on what we spend our points on, we can improve Gerda’s different skills that will allow you to unlock special actions during events and conversations, allowing you to gain the trust of some characters and get out of complicated situations successfully.

As the story progresses, we will do research and exploring a snowy region with a beautiful artistic section inspired by Danish impressionist art full of personality, where each character is different and sometimes it is difficult to discern between enemies and allies.

Like a flame in winter, there is always hope

From everything we have said, it may seem that Gerda: A Flame in Winter is a game with a pretty tough theme, and we are not going to lie to you, it is. However, as its name suggests, it is a title that contains a powerful lesson: even in the coldest winter, there is the flame that provides comforting heat.

The journey of Gerda In this game it is one to remember that serves to teach us many things as human beings: to have empathyto persevere when things get bad and, most importantly, not to repeat the mistakes of the past.

Video games like this should belong in a museum, as they are not only entertaining and captivating, but also hide a valuable lesson that makes us better people.

Gerda: A Flame in Winter this next one is coming November 23 to Nintendo Switch in physical format in an edition that includes postcards from beautiful Denmark, a bookmark and a special case, Do not miss it!