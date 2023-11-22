After our first impressions of the game and our interview with its development team, today we come to tell you what exactly it is about Gerda: A Flame in Winter and what can you expect from this adventure where each and every one of your decisions plays a strong role in the plot.

The game is published by DON’T NOD (creators of Life is Strange and experts in narrative video games) and here comes this November 23 to Nintendo Switch in physical format thanks to Meridiem Games.

Living in times of war is not easy

Gerda: A Flame in Winter is an adventure and narrative video game set during the last months of World War II. The title focuses on the history of Gerdaa Danish nurse, and her life in a snowy village occupied by the Nazis.

As the story progresses, Gerda She finds herself caught between a rock and a hard place, as she will have to balance her service to the community, the approval of her father, who has ties to the Nazis, and her relationship with her husband, who is secretly part of the persecuted Danish resistance.

If this story stands out for something, it is for giving the player many different choices that affect our relationship with the different characters and the course of the story. If a Nazi soldier came to your infirmary, would you decide to treat him? If you only have a few medications and someone asks for it, would you give it to them or save it for an emergency? The game continually presents us with choices like that, with often unpredictable results that encourage replayability.

How is your morale?

Despite being a narrative adventure, Gerda: A Flame in Winter It has very diverse RPG-lite elements. For example, as the days go by, Gerda He will write a diary summarizing the events of the previous day. Depending on what you type, different attributes of his personality will increase, allowing him to choose different dialogue options in the game.

On the other hand, while we move through the snowy landscapes of the game, the objects that we decide to carry in our inventory will also play a strong role in the story, so inspecting each scenario well and properly deciding what we want to take with us will also be essential for bring the story to fruition.

The artistic section and the history of Liva

Gerda: A Flame in Winter It has an artistic section that seems hand-drawn, with touches of watercolor. This artistic decision makes his landscapes stand out a lot, and are truly impressive.

The game has voices in English or Danish (the original language where the story is set), as well as texts in Spanish. In addition to the history of Gerdathe physical edition of the game brings with it the DLC of the story of Livawho leads a resistance group against the Nazis.

Yes ok Gerda He is a warm and empathetic character, Liva It is much harsher and more relentless. Its story focuses on the fine line between justice and revenge, balancing the well-being of your group with your desire to end the lives of the Nazis who took everything from you.

An essential game to better understand life

Having finished Gerda: A Flame in Winter after about 12 hours of play (8 for its main story, 4 for the DLC of Liva), I have felt many different things. With many parallels to games like The Last of Us: Parte II Thanks to the most shocking scenes, this work has pushed me to see life differently: to improve my empathy and be more consistent with the decisions I make.

The journey of Gerdaas well as that of Liva, they are not just mere entertainment. They are both a test of our morals and a reminder of the mistakes we have made in the past as humanity, as well as a declaration of intention not to make them again. If both protagonists teach you anything, it is that no matter how dark the night is, with our actions we can turn things around. Just as flames can burn to provide warmth even in the coldest darkness of winter, we can improve the world with our actions.

Gerda: A Flame in Winter this next one is coming November 23 to Nintendo Switch in physical format in an edition that includes postcards from beautiful Denmark, a bookmark and a special case, don’t miss it!