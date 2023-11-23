Gerda: A Flame in the Winter, developed by Bird Island and published by Don’t Nod Entertainment (author of Life is Strange and the highly acclaimed Jusant), is now available in a special edition. The story tells of the young Gerda, who finds herself in the very complicated historical context of the Second World War.

February 1945. The war is almost over, but your final battle is only just beginning. Inside, the player will step into the shoes of Gerda Larsen, a young nurse torn between her community and her desperate attempt to save her husband, Anders. Many more lives will depend on your decisions. Gerda’s journey will involve moral dilemmas, difficult conversations and difficult situations. It’s a dangerous world, and the player will have to help her adapt to it with the choices you make, which always have both short- and long-term consequences.

