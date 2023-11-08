All that effort and then ending up in place 32. That is quite low for a party that has between five and nine seats in the polls. You may think it’s a hopeless mission, but that’s not how Gerben Wijnja himself sees it. “I’m often told that.” But says the Kampenaar, the previous number 32 on the list must have also heard it regularly and he has been a good member of the House of Representatives in recent years. Who was that? “uh, that’s Caroline, uh Caroline. Well, I forgot her last name,” Wijnja laughs. It is Carline Van Breugel, who received more than 15,000 preferential votes in the previous elections. “It’s certainly possible. Look at the polls. I think we’re almost gaining an additional seat every day. If we keep that up. Who knows what will happen next.”