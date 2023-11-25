Gerard Butler’s next film is so impressive that they put it on par with the Mission Impossible saga.

Get ready for the adrenaline! The sequel to A Game of Thieves: The Perfect Heist, which will be titled Den of Thieves 2: Pantera (2024), is underway and according to some information, it promises an even more explosive dose than the first film! Fans of Gerard Butler, action and heists have reacted enthusiastically after a preview screening, and comparisons to Mission: Impossible are not long in coming!

Although the initial criticism was not the most enthusiastic with 2018’s Den of Thieves, audiences have elevated this film to cult status thanks to streaming platforms. The passion of fans for this heist story has inflamed anticipation for this sequel that marks the return of Butler and O’Shea Jackson Jr., whose on-screen chemistry is once again the center of attention.

People have given it very high marks.

The first reactions of the lucky test screening viewers ensure an even broader and more exciting adventure. An excited audience noted that the sequel pushes the boundaries, offering a broader focus on heists, over-the-top action, and character conflict that rises to a whole new level.

The enthusiasm doesn’t stop there. One enthusiastic viewer compared the action scenes to the famous Mission Impossible saga! This praise points to a greater ambition and possibly a larger budget that promises to take excitement to stratospheric levels.

When is Den of Thieves 2 released? Although there is no confirmed release date, it is expected to hit screens sometime in 2024 after being acquired by Briarcliff Entertainment in the United States during the 2023 Cannes Film Market.

The first film plunged us into a fast-paced Los Angeles heist thriller, with Gerard Butler playing Big Nick O’Brien, a cunning and rebellious detective. But the sequel promises to be much better.

Source: WoR.