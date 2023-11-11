Henry Cavill said goodbye to the White Wolf in tears, but Netflix’s plans with Andrzej Sapkowski’s fantasy universe do not stop: taking advantage of Geeked Week’ 23, Netflix has shown the first two trailers for The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep, the first animated feature film starring Geralt of Rivia. And what has already been shown points out ways.

An appetizer that arrives well in advance, it must be said: the premiere of The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep It is scheduled for the end of 2024. Although it won’t take that long to see swords, spells and fantasy beings on a journey to the deepest part of the Continent. In the most literal sense of the expression.

Both the animation and the rhythm of the combat and the character design make comparisons with Castlevania, the Netflix series, practically mandatory. In addition, we know that Studio Mir, who already animated The Witcher: The Wolf’s Nightmare, is in charge of production and that gives guarantees in advance about what we will see on screen.

However, beyond offering a preview of the aesthetics that we will see during the film, it must be recognized that Netflix has also done its homework regarding the voice cast: Doug Cockle, who lent his voice to the Witcher in the video games, will reprise the role for the occasion. At least, in the original version. Who better than him?

The cast is complemented by the talents of Joey Batey and Anya Chalota, who play Jaskier and Yennefer in the live-action series and return to reprise their roles in the animation. Now, it is about a new adventureso we will not only see familiar faces: also dangers and allies to know.

The Witcher has become one of the key franchises for Netflix. With the third season already released and Henry Cavill dedicated to new projects, the title role has passed into the hands of Liam Hemsworth, who will play Geralt in the fourth season and until a fifth batch of episodes already announced. In any case, good times are coming for fans of the universe of The Witcher on television and video games.

