Bungie has announced a new collaboration of Destiny 2in which Geralt of Rivia teleports from the fantasy world of the games The Witcherwith a pack of armor and accessories.

This collaboration of Destiny 2 x The Witcher, with designs based on CD Projekt RED games, will allow guardians to dress up as monster hunters. This pack includes: armor skins, a Wraith shell, a ship, a hummingbird, an emote, and a finisher.

In addition to this crossover between Destiny 2 and The Witcher, Bungie has announced Black Friday deals in the Bungie Store, with discounts on merchandise.

Black Friday offers at Bungie Store

Starting November 24 and running through December 2, Black Friday, the Bungie Store’s biggest sales of the year will begin, including the return of discontinued Bungie Rewards in limited quantities.

Those who participate in the sales will receive Dark star, a free emblem included in all purchases made during this period. Previous expansions, including Eclipse, will have up to 67% discount on PlayStation, Xbox and Steam until November 28.

Finally, the new Wishing Well emblem will also be available with purchases made from November 24 and throughout the Wishing Season.

Next year, the February 27, 2024, the final expansion of Destiny 2: The Final Form will go on sale. Bungie aspires for this to be the epic finale to the Light and Dark saga, and more importantly, one of the best games Bungie has ever made.

At the moment that date is maintained, after Bloomberg reported that Bungie would delay so much Destiny 2: The Final Form like Marathon (The Final Form would go from February 2024 to June 2024, and Marathon, its new IP, would go to 2025).