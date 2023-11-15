Geox, revenues growing in the first nine months of 2023

Geox closes the first nine months of 2023 with growth. In the period, i revenues they reached 582 million euros, an increase of 2.3% at current exchange rates (+4.1% at constant exchange rates) compared to the same breakdown of 2022. Fueling this result is the good performance of sales of the multi-brand channel which recorded a +8.2 percent. The working capitalin line with seasonal dynamics, stands at 177 million euros (compared to 123 million as of 30 September 2022) and is equal to 23.6% of the turnover of the last twelve months.

The net financial position as of 30 September 2023 it is equal to -129 million euros, with a bank debt equal to 139.1 million euros and a positive value of hedging instruments equal to 10.1 million euros (-114.2 million euros and +69.6 million euros respectively as of 30 September 2022). The management of Geox expects “low to mid single digit” revenue growth for the entire financial year (therefore within 5%) at constant exchange rates (substantially stable at current exchange rates).

Regarding the gross marginas Pambianco writes, the company estimates that this could rise further compared to the year-end guidance previously indicated to achieve an overall improvement of 250-300 basis points, thanks to the discount containment policies and the streamlining of the sales structure. supply chain costs.

“2023 looks like a year of stabilization and moderate growth after the strong increases recorded in the previous two years” – he commented Mario Moretti Polegatopresident and founder of Geox. “The positive performance”, he continues, “was however partially mitigated by the effects of the rationalization of the perimeter and by a slowdown in sales performance observed in the months of May and September due to decidedly anomalous weather conditions in these crucial moments for the start of seasonal sales”.

“We believe,” he continues, “that the strong double-digit rebound recorded in our comparable sales in October and in these first weeks of November is related to the strategic evolution towards the new lifestyle brand positioning which aims to increase awareness and relevance Of Geox in order to grow in the women’s market which has always been one of Geox’s objectives”.

