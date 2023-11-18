According to the provisional results announced by the national electoral commission, in the presidential elections in Liberia Joseph Boakai, of the centre-right, beat the outgoing president George Weah in the run-off. The vote was held on November 14, but the first results were only released on Friday evening. The two candidates obtained very close results: with 99.6 percent of the ballots counted, Boakai received 50.9 percent of the votes, and Weah 49.1 percent. Even in the first round, on 10 October, the two had obtained very similar percentages, but on that occasion Weah had won with 43.8 percent against Boakai’s 43.4 percent.

On Friday, Weah acknowledged defeat and congratulated Boakai, calling on everyone to accept the election result to ensure a peaceful presidential transition. The results are not yet final, but Weah said his opponent has an advantage “that we cannot overcome.” Around 1.6 million people voted out of the 2.5 million eligible voters, with a turnout of 65.7 percent. The final results are expected to be announced by the electoral commission in the next few days.

– Read also: George Weah tries to remain president of Liberia

Boakai is 78 years old, part of the centre-right Unity Party, and was vice-president between 2006 and 2018. During the electoral campaign he focused heavily on the dissatisfaction of a part of the population who was disappointed by Weah’s actions, especially regarding the economy and corruption. It is no coincidence that Boakai’s electoral campaign was based on the slogan “Rescue”, with the idea of ​​”saving” the country from the wrong decisions made by Weah.

– Read also: Liberia is voting in the presidential elections

Weah is 57 years old and had been a very successful footballer in the past: he played for many years at Milan and then founded the populist party Congress for Democratic Change. In 2017 he was elected president with 61.5 percent of the votes while his challenger, who was also Boakai, obtained 38.5 percent.

Weah made very ambitious promises: he said he would eliminate corruption, make education more accessible, improve infrastructure, strengthen the economy and establish a tribunal to ascertain responsibility for crimes perpetrated during the civil war. In recent years he has effectively managed to expand access to public education, maintained the current conditions of peace and promoted a large number of public works. However, he was unable to improve the economic situation of Liberia, which remains among the poorest countries in West Africa, nor to reduce corruption, which is still widespread among politicians and public officials.

The one that just ended was the fourth presidential election in Liberia since the end of the last civil war, fought from 1999 to 2003, and the first without the presence of a United Nations mission in the country, interrupted in 2018. Liberia is one of the most unstable countries in West Africa: its recent history is marked by two violent civil wars, fought between 1989 and 2003, and by a major Ebola epidemic, which officially ended in 2015.