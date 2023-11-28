Of course. George Russel wants another ban in Formula 1.

Lines. Some people love them, others hate them with all their hearts. I’m personally somewhere in between, if the rule makes sense then that’s fine of course, but there is also a lot of nonsense that is regulated. I’m a little less concerned about that.

We can discuss what those nonsensical rules are, but let’s not do that now. We’d better meet in the pub with a nice cold glass of pilsner beer. Not here. No, it’s unpleasant.

But I digress. This is about George Russell. He advocates a special ban in Formula 1. But what would that be?

George Russell argues for a special ban

Would he like it to be forbidden to drive on the grass? Or to stick bright colors on the helmets? Or maybe he wants a ban on wearing a necklace of daisies during and immediately after the race? Or should I drive without gloves?

Or maybe it’s a completely different ban that George Russell wants. Maybe he wants a ban on the loud engines that already reach 120db. Or as far as he is concerned, headphones should no longer be smashed on the tables? Or, or, or…

Nope, none of that.

George wants the staff to stay home

No, George Russel wants a ban on staff attending every race. And there’s a pretty nice idea behind that. He thinks it is not responsible, especially for the mechanics and everyone else who does not drive, to race in 24 places in one year.

Not because of the time it takes, but mainly because of the time zones that are so far apart. For example, a week ago there was a race in Las Vegas and a week later in Abu Dhabi, where it is 12 hours later.

George was sitting with sick mechanics and other employees who were sick. Their bodies could no longer cope, according to the not at all vain Brit. He was also ill himself, but he rightly says that he should not cry. According to him, the drivers have it the best of everyone on the grid.

That is why he would like to see that everyone – apart from the drivers – is required to stay at home for a number of weekends. Then their body can recover for a while and that is good for everyone. Especially with the 24 races for the 2024 season in mind.

Sympathetic plan from Russell. Or do you think you don’t?

Let me know…

This article George Russell calls for a special ban in Formula 1 first appeared on Ruetir.