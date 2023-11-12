The Winds of Winter book is the sixth installment of A Song of Ice and Fire, which is why many fans hope that George RR Martin will finish it soon.

Attention Westeros fans! George RR Martin, the master of epic intrigue and twists, has released a devastating update on his long-awaited book, The Winds of Winter.

George RR Martin revealed that The Winds of Winter is not only on the way, but is also becoming the longest book in the series so far. However, before the euphoria sets in, there are some juicy details you should know.

In a recent confession, he admitted that he has conquered two-thirds of the vast literary territory that is The Winds of Winter. But why is this feat not complete? Ah, here’s the intrigue! The writer reveals that the fiercest battle is not with the Others in the North, but with his own perfectionism. Martin, when reviewing old chapters, feels the need to rewrite, to raise the quality to which his followers are accustomed.

It claims to be the best book in the series.

Most impressively, The Winds of Winter will eclipse its predecessors, A Storm of Swords and A Dance with Dragons, becoming the literary juggernaut of the series. Could it be so massive that the editors suggest splitting it in two? Martin fears this fate, and so do we!

The Winds of Winter by George RR Martin

But… Why are you going so slow and having a hard time finishing this book? Martin has other realms to conquer, including projects and hobbies, and his pace depends on his inspiration. While fans are looking forward to the epic conclusion, Martin doesn’t want to sacrifice quality for speed.

Amid his literary exploits, Martin faces resistance from fans who fear The Winds of Winter will never see the light of day. However, the author remains optimistic, assuring his followers that he is committed to finishing this literary odyssey, although fatigue for the future A Dream of Spring also weighs on him.

With other Game of Thrones projects and spin-offs in the equation, Martin isn’t making release date predictions. But the promise is clear: he will continue fighting to bring winter to life in Westeros!

Ready for the next epic chapter of A Song of Ice and Fire? Leave your thoughts and speculations in the comments section as we wait for the literary storm ahead!