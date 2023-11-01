loading…

BEIJING – In the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic and amidst increasing geopolitical conflicts, India’s development as a Global Manufacturing Hub has gained immense momentum.

Fueled by a combination of strategic initiatives undertaken by the government and conducive factors such as an abundant workforce and innovative ideas from a growing young population, the country is positioning itself as a formidable alternative to its neighbors to the east, China.

The Indian government has long been committed to creating an enabling environment for higher and sustainable economic growth and attracting large amounts of foreign investment. Efforts to further improve the ease of doing business have also intensified in recent years.

Quoting from Asian Lite, Wednesday (1/11/2023), one of the most interesting indicators regarding India’s potential lies in its strong economic resilience.

In the post-pandemic era, India has shown consistent growth, crossing 7 per cent per annum in the last two financial years 2021-22 and 2022-23 and anticipation for the current financial year is also high.

The Indian government’s ambitious target to become the nation’s third-largest economy by 2027-2028 has attracted widespread attention, and experts are increasingly optimistic about its feasibility.

Most recently, in October 2023, according to S&P Global, India is poised to become the world’s third-largest economy by 2030—surpassing economic powers such as Germany and Japan.

Projections show that India’s nominal Gross Domestic Product—which currently stands at US$3.5 trillion—will soar to reach US$7.3 trillion by 2030, surpassing even Japan’s economy, and strengthening India’s position as the region’s second-largest economy. Asia-Pacific.

According to a recent IMF report, India’s GDP growth rate on a calendar year basis is projected at 6.3 percent in 2024, 6.3 percent in 2025, 6.3 percent in 2026, and 6.3 percent in 2027.