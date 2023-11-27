It seems that the Game Awards are already getting closer for this year’s event. Here we get details for fans who want to follow them.

This time, after the June concert including a performance of “Peaches,” the full list of nominees has been confirmed, including the GOTY candidates. Nintendo has already spoken about those nominees, and now we have interesting statements. We talked about the controversy in the Best Indie Game nominations.

Among the nominations, Dave the Diver generated controversy, since although it is created by a small team, it belongs to Nexona great company. Geoff Keighleypresenter of The Game Awards, has now highlighted that the concept of indie is complex: is it based on the budget, the source of financing or the size of the team?

Keighley explains that they leave the decision to a global jury, highlighting the difficulty of establishing clear rules about what an independent game is. He argues that Dave the Diver is independent in spirit, but by being associated with a larger entity, uncertainty arises over the categorization of him. Keighley invites reflection on each case and respects the jury’s decisions, recognizing the complexity of defining this distinction in the video game industry.

Game Awards 2023

Remember that Keighley has confirmed that the tenth annual edition of The Game Awards will take place at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on December 7, 2023.

As with previous Game Awards, it will be broadcast for free on more than 30 platforms, including Twitch, YouTube, Steam y TikTok Live. The show will feature the participation of The Game Awards Orchestra under the direction of the renowned Lorne Balfe. Keighley expressed his excitement about hosting a show that not only honors the best games of the year, but also announces and showcases future notable video games.

Keighley has also highlighted how video game franchises are exploring new media and how the industry continues to expand in innovative ways. The goal is to honor the most outstanding games and reveal to the world the next developments in the sector, as she shared in a statement.

What is your opinion? We read you below in the comments.

Via.