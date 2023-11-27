This morning it was announced that the presenter and producer of The Game Awards confirmed that the event will have more security. Now, more words from Geoff Keighley have been shared in which he explains why the “World Premiere” brand will no longer be used.

As you surely know, The Game Awards 2023 will take place at the end of next week and prepares several surprises, in addition to revealing which game will win the most important statuette of the year.

TGA will no longer use the “World Premiere” brand

The event will present 31 nominations

One of the elements that the community is most looking forward to is the well-known “World Premiere” of the awards ceremony, in which fans could learn new revelations from the video game industry.

Sadly, it looks like that brand will no longer be present at the 2023 edition of the event, and Geoff Keighley revealed why in a Twitch Q&A session last Sunday.

In case you missed it: The Game Awards 2023 wants to avoid the most serious incident at TGA 2022

According to the presenter, the organizers wanted all game reveals, whether game announcements or first looks, to be able to be side by side, so they decided to make a small adjustment to the format:

“We’re moving away from that, just because everything is like, ‘Is this a first look? Is it an advertisement?’, etc. So we treat it all as great gaming content,” Keighley said.

Despite this, the producer confirmed that new titles will be shown and that they will be a similar amount to last year, so surprises will be in full force at The Game Awards 2023.

Finally, Keighley announced that the duration of the event will also be similar to that of 2022:

“Last year we went a little shorter, or tried to, but then Chris Judge took his time with his speech. “It will probably be similar to last year with a slightly shorter show.”

We remind you that The Game Awards will take place next Thursday December 7thfrom the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, California, at 6:30 PMcentral Mexico time.

What surprises do you expect from this award ceremony? Tell us in the comments.

