Genshin Impact is celebrating with its new version of the title. HoYoverse is preparing the ground to establish the title version 4.3 and one way to do it is by strengthening the bond again with the large community of players that it currently has.

That is why we can get some protogems completely free. If the jewel of HoYoverse has always been characterized by something, it is by give away these kinds of codes and rewards completely free of charge to a community that for years has been consolidating the title as the best in its genre.

However, this news comes from a leak, which ensures that with the arrival of version 4.3 of the game we will be able to get a total of 8 195 protogems totally free.

If in addition to obtaining the free blessing We opt for an improvement in the pack, we will get up to:

Luna Welkin – 12 395 Protogemas

Luna Welkin and the Premium Battle Pass – 13 715 Protogemas

This would be the information that has been shared in the supposed leak of part of the free rewards that we will get during the new version of the game. At the moment there are no codes or other features that allow us to deduce or understand more information than the one in these images.

We will keep you up to date on one of the most played mobile games and with an extremely extensive community in recent years. If you want to take a look at other free Genshin Impact codes, we invite you to read our special article on the web.