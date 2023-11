Genshin Impact usually provides us new codes periodically every week. That is why it is important that we pay attention to the new publications that HoYoverse continually offers us. That is why we share with you the following codes that will undoubtedly be very useful to you.

Remember that as is usually customary in this type of additions, It is normal that its validity time is quite shortthat is why we have to be aware that the sooner we redeem them, the sooner we can enjoy their exclusive rewards:

YT9L3UFSZXF9: 10,000 Blackberries, 10 Adventurer’s Experience, 5 Refining Ore, 5 Fried Fish Noodles, and 5 Jueyun Chili Chicken. WA8MJCETGXLR: 10,000 Blackberries, 10 Adventurer’s Experience, 5 Refining Ore, 5 Fried Fish Noodles, and 5 Jueyun Chili Chicken. 3SRM3VEBHXY5: 10,000 Blackberries, 10 Adventurer’s Experience, 5 Refining Ore, 5 Fried Fish Noodles, and 5 Jueyun Chili Chicken.

Preview of version 4.2 “Masquerade of the Guilty” is now available! >> Click to see more details < #GenshinImpact #Fontaine pic.twitter.com/iQLPiOHfWt — Genshin Impact ES (@genshinimpactes) November 4, 2023

All these codes can be obtained for free and in this way orGive us as many ingredients to prepare recipes as minerals, 10,000 blackberries and adventurer experience which will be useful to us to advance our progress in version 4.2 of Genshin Impact.

Here we leave you the article to know how to redeem the codes.

