Genshin Impact distributes new free codes to get Protogems, Mora and other free items due to the announcement of version 4.2 of Genshin Impact.

Genshin Impact version 4.2 is called “Masquerade of the guilty“, and in today’s program they have announced all the plot news, new weapons, characters, events…

At the end, they have shared three codes that you must redeem before tomorrow, Saturday, to get up to 300 protogems, 50,000 mora, hero’s wit and mystical refinement material.

Free Genshin Impact codes in November 2023

Take out your notebook and pen and write down these codes, and don’t get lost, because they will be available for a very short time: barely 24 hours, since they expire on Saturday, November 4:

VA97KJNF24UV: Protogem ×100 + Mystic Refinement Ore ×10 NTQP2KPEJMUH: Protogem ×100 + Hero’s Wit ×5 9T96KJNE2LVM: Protogema ×100 + Mora ×50,000

When do the Genshin Impact codes for November 2023 expire? They last a very short time: the codes will expire on November 4 at 18:00 CEST (Spanish peninsular time, 12:00 UTC-4).

How to redeem Genshin Impact codes

You can choose to redeem the codes in two ways. You can do it inside the gamebut another faster option is to do it through this website.

Inside you will have to log in with your Hoyoverse accountchoose Server, Nickname, and redeem the codes above.

In this way you will redeem these codes which, on this occasion, will allow you to get up to 300 free protogems.

Remember that the HoYoverse title is 100% free and is available on PS5, PS4, PC (Epic Store) y mobile devices (iOS y Android).

