The popularity of Genshin Impact around the world is undeniable, especially in our region, where this mobile game has many fans in different Latin American countries. And demonstrating that for miHoYo, the company behind the title, Chile and Brazil are important markets, they have announced a new campaign called “Summer Festival”, which will have in-person experiences in those countries during next December.

According to the developer through a press release, the campaign will take place in one of the best-known shopping centers in the cities of Santiago (Chile), in order to offer fans and players various in-person experiences to have fun with friends, family members and other players. In addition, the complete high-resolution recording of the Genshin Impact Osaka concert will be shown in cinemas, in the case of Chile, on December 14 at Cinemark Mall Plaza Oeste.

You can read: Long lines to buy the Bip! card from Genshin Impact, and they are already reselling them for a million pesos

This Genshin Impact “Summer Festival” will take place from December 14 to 16 in Santiago, at the Mall Plaza Oeste. In addition, gifts can be won in the Genshin Impact temporary store, in the activities we leave you below:

– Try out Genshin Impact and participate in fun activities to win Genshin Impact merchandise, gifts, and tickets to watch the Genshin Impact in-person summer concert.

– There will be merchandise for sale, including exclusive summer-themed merchandise.

Watch the Genshin Impact concert with other fans at the theater:

– For the first time, the complete high-resolution recording of the Genshin Impact Osaka concert will be screened in theaters on December 14 at Cinemark Plaza Oeste.

– The concert screening will be free. Tickets can be reserved online through PuntoTicket (Santiago) starting tomorrow or won by draw at the temporary store.

In addition, miHoYo announced that Santiago players who visit the famous Youserv ice cream parlor in various shopping centers in Santiago and regions will be able to get free Genshin Impact postcards. And in the special case of the one located in the Mall Plaza Oeste, you will also be able to participate in the raffle for tickets to watch the concert and other prizes by purchasing selected ice creams.

You can find more details about Genshin Impact’s “Summer Festival” at this link.

Editorial: Gaming / Facebook / Twitter / Threads / Instagram / Discord