It will soon make its debut on the market official controller theme Genshin Impact produced by 8BitDo. This controller features a light blue color design inspired by Chongyunone of the game’s playable characters from the Liyue region.

Released to September 2020the open-world action RPG continues to receive major updates more than three years after its release, and as such, players are currently exploring the Fontaine region with theupdate 4.2 of the game.

Furthermore, from its release to today, several optimizations have also been implemented in the mobile versions of the work, including a better controller support and theupscaling MetalFx su iPhone 15 Pro.

As mentioned at the beginning of the article, 8BitDo has revealed its brand new Genshin Impact themed controller called Chongyun Edition.

The aforementioned controller comes with a gift set that includes a Chongyun themed keychaina carrying case it’s a charging stand.

On the Amazon page dedicated to the controller, the release date is marked as December 18th and pre-order is already available at the price of $59.99.

Introducing our first officially licensed Genshin Impact gaming controller: the 8BitDo Ultimate 2.4G Wireless Controller – Chongyun edition. Compatible with Apple, Windows, and Android devices. Pre-order on Amazon: https://t.co/xqyxPjGQSc#GenshinImpact #Chongyun #8BitDo pic.twitter.com/TDCX2qw97o — 8BitDo (@8BitDo) November 22, 2023

Despite the lack of controller support on Android for Genshin Impact, this new controller is designed for use on both Android systems and iOS devices, Mac and PC.