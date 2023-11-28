The Danish media have defined Genoveva Casanova as a “gold digger” after the images that emerged of the actress walking with the Prince of Denmark through Madrid, despite the fact that she denied having a romantic relationship.

In Copenhagen there is already talk of Prince Frederick’s betrayal of Princess Mary, and Genevieve is in the spotlight, but it is not the first time.

The truth is that all their partners have three characteristics in common: money, power and fame.

Her first great love was Cayetano Martínez de Irujo, with whom she became pregnant after three weeks of romance and with whom, despite no longer being together, she still maintains a good relationship. So much so that he defended her when the scandal broke.

Thanks to this marriage, the actress obtained the title of Countess of Salvatierra and, with her subsequent divorce, a pension of 8,000 euros per month to support her twins.

Her last recognized partner is the minister José María Michavila, a secret romance that ended in 2016 after two years together. Since that moment, Genoveva has not had an official partner, as far as is known.

He has been linked, however, with Gonzalo, son of Vargas Llosa, and even with the singer Luis Miguel.

A count, a minister, a son of a Nobel Prize winner, a singer and now a prince can join Genoveva’s love resume.