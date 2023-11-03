loading…

Artillery units fire near the Israeli side of the border between Israel and the Gaza Strip on October 8, 2023. Photo/REUTERS

GAZA – More than 9,000 people have been killed by the Israeli military in the Gaza Strip, according to the enclave’s Health Ministry.

However, Israeli Prime Minister (PM) Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday emphasized, “Nothing can stop us.”

Israeli airstrikes destroyed another Palestinian settlement block on Thursday, this time in the densely populated Bureij refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip.

A civil defense spokesman in Gaza told Al Jazeera they had recorded 15 bodies, while dozens more people were feared dead and injured under the rubble.

Israeli airstrikes also killed a Palestinian journalist along with several members of his family in southern Gaza, according to local media.

Mohammad Abu Hattab, a Palestinian TV reporter, was killed in an attack on his home in Khan Younis on Thursday, Wafa news agency reported.

“Eleven members of Abu Hattab’s family were also killed, including his wife, son and brother,” the report said.

Throughout Thursday, Hamas’ armed wing, the Izzudin al-Qassam Brigades, said its fighters were fighting Israeli forces in several districts on the outskirts of Gaza City.

As anger rises across the region over the month-long assault on Gaza, Bahrain’s parliament announced a downgrade in ties with Israel.